Rain showers continue for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –A slow-moving storm will continue to cross the state through Wednesday spreading showers and storms favoring central and eastern New Mexico.
Story continues below
- Local: Albuquerque could soon reinstate plastic bag ban
- Weather: ‘What is going on?’: New Mexicans react to wild weather day
- New Mexico: Taos County planning commissioners approve ‘glamping’ site, neighbors lawyering up
- Crime: 390 pills, thousands in cash, guns found during downtown traffic stop
Showers will be more widely separated as the storm moves away. Thursday looks dry before more moisture moves in the weekend.