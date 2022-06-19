Happy Father’s Day everyone! Keep those umbrellas handy today as more steady to heavy rainfall is in the forecast. We still have plenty of moisture in play and active showers particularly near Socorro this morning. Expect the lighter rain showers to continue across the west. For the ABQ metro area, skies are overcast with the muggier conditions in place. Some isolated foggy conditions are likely through the morning over the higher spots near the Continental Divide.

Overall, we won’t have to wait as long today to see rain across the metro with lighter rain moving into the area by 8 am. The heavier downpours/concerns for flash flooding begin later this afternoon with flood watches in effect later for much of the west. Because of all the rain and cloudcover, high temperatures will cool off a few degrees again from west to east. So maybe make those indoor plans for dad! As of yet, eastern NM has stayed dry. This changes today, especially over the northeast corner.

Our temps will only climb into the middle 80s once again for the RGV, Santa Fe will make it into the upper 70s. and Roswell will still be quite balmy in the upper 90s. Meanwhile, areas west of the Continental Divide will slowly begin drying out and warming up into next week. Overall, our state is nestled between an upper level ridge to our east and an upper level low to our west. Both of these features will continue to draw moisture into our state. So we’ll keep the daily afternoons storms around through Wednesday with some drier air arriving afterwards later this week. But definitely a strong start to the monsoon season!