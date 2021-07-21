Rain showers continue across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm will move into New Mexico from the east spreading showers and across the western half of the state through the weekend.

Heavy rain and flooding will be the main severe weather concerns through Sunday. High will stay below average thanks to the deep moisture over the state.

