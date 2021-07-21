Rain showers continue across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm will move into New Mexico from the east spreading showers and across the western half of the state through the weekend.
Forecast Continues Below
- Crime: New details revealed about suspect killed in shootout with FBI
- Trending: Neighborhood association wants dilapidated home torn down
- Money: Stimulus check hoax claims more money on the way
- Business: Golden Crown Panaderia receives backlash over Facebook posts
Heavy rain and flooding will be the main severe weather concerns through Sunday. High will stay below average thanks to the deep moisture over the state.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.