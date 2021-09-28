Rain showers continue across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will be in between storms on Wednesday with spot showers still possible over the northwest third of the state. A strong storm will drop down into the southwest by Thursday along with a wet back door cold front. The result will be a very wet Thursday and Friday with the Albuquerque metro area potentially picking up significant rain.

