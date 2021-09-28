Rain showers continue across parts of the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows one of New Mexico State Police's nightly encounters with the city's crime problems during their metro surge operation. A stolen truck, meth and a felon with a gun--all ending in a crash through a family's wall.

An NMSP officer was on patrol in Albuquerque late last month at a motel looking for stolen cars near the Big-I. During his search, a man driving a white pick up later identified as 48-year-old Paul Moreno took off and the officer followed him to a nearby gas station.