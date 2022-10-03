NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large low-pressure system to our north is dragging along a cold front, drawing in moisture and bringing lift across the northern and central parts of the state. Rain showers continue to fall this morning across the four corners and the northwestern I-25 corridor. Some showers may move into the Albuquerque metro by late morning, but the city’s better chance for more widespread precipitation will be later this afternoon and evening.

This moisture will continue to push east/southeast across the state through the middle parts of the work week. Daily rounds of showers and storms are expected across the northern and central part of the state, including the metro, through at least Wednesday. Temperatures will also be significantly cooler as the cold front passes, bringing temperatures anywhere from 5-10 degrees cooler than average.

Wednesday seems to be the coolest day of the work week ahead as more active weather persists. Tuesday and Wednesday have the best potential for heavier and stronger storms, with frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Flash flooding threats return to the forecast by the afternoon and evening over recent burn scars, especially over the northern mountains where the heaviest rain is expected.