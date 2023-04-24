NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and partly to mostly cloudy. Light showers are moving eastward across the state, and there is fog in and around Hobbs, as well as some patchy fog around Clines Corners. Today will stay fairly cloudy, and showers and storms will be possible across the state. However, very little rain will actually make it to the ground, due to the dry surface air. Virga is likely in most spots, with the best chance for wetting rainfall in the mountains and northeast NM. Winds will pick up to around 25 mph this afternoon, but there may be higher wind gusts from virga.

More isolated showers and virga will be possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening in central and eastern NM. Winds will pick up speed on Tuesday, making for the gustiest day of the week, and wind gusts up to around 40 mph. Temperatures will stay mild, but a cold front will cool down the temperatures on Wednesday