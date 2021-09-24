Rain returns to New Mexico Friday through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are moving north through southern New Mexico Friday morning. However, the rain will stay south of I-40 for the morning commute. A few showers may linger into the midday in the east/southeast plains, but all other showers should end by around 9 a.m.

More isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the southern high terrain Friday afternoon and evening, but rain will stay in the high terrain. Northern New Mexico will see increasing sunshine through the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances stick around for the weekend. On Saturday, storms will develop in the south/southwest mountains during the afternoon, moving north during the evening, bringing a chance of showers and storms to the metro/middle Rio Grande Valley and west mountains by around 6 to 7 p.m.

Only isolated showers will be possible in the northern mountains. Eastern New Mexico stays mostly dry. On Sunday, isolated showers and storms will be possible in all of the mountains across the state, with mostly dry weather for the lower terrain.