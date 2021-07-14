Rain possible for parts of New Mexico Wednesday evening

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak weather disturbance combined with deep moisture will lead to widespread showers and storms into the overnight hours.

Forecast Continues Below

On Thursday the focus of the storms will shift to the south with scattered rain here in the metro area.

ReportIt@krqe.com

Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES