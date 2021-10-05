Rain on the way for some Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another quiet and mild start to Day 4 of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, but the wind speeds are beginning to increase slightly. This is all in advance of the next storm arriving later Tuesday bringing heavy rain for western New Mexico and some breezy conditions elsewhere. High temperatures will remain mild for the next three days across the metro area as we’ll hit the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with more cloud cover beginning late Tuesday. Our weather will vary dramatically across the state with several storms eyeing New Mexico. Roswell will approach 90 degrees and stay dry while Farmington cools off into the lower 60s with rain.

After a quieter and sunny period late week, the stronger storm arrives over the weekend. This one will feature some very strong wind gusts to conclude Balloon Fiesta as a strong jet stream moves right over us. Wind gusts could easily exceed 30-40 mph by the afternoon with temperatures cooling slightly for central New Mexico.

