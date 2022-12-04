It was another dreary day all over the state Sunday while lighter showers for the south continued. Socorro saw a lighter rain most of the morning. But now, we’re finally beginning to see the pattern break with some drier air arriving near the Four Corners. Sky conditions are breaking up as the showers are ending this evening. Light showers are still likely far south overnight. Due to the record moisture in the air, widespread fog is likely all across central and southern NM early Monday, before the sunshine returns later in the day.

Highs Sunday rebounded significantly east, with highs climbing all the way back to 60°. Albuquerque reached 50°, but stayed dry for the most part. Once the clouds clear Monday, our wind gusts will steadily increase ahead of our next trough along the west coast. Peak gusts will range 40-50+ mph east of the central mountains Monday as temps soar well into the 60s/near 70° east. Most of New Mexico stays dry with partly to mostly sunny skies through Tuesday. The northern mountains will be the exception with cloudier conditions ahead of the next cold front midweek. Light mountain snow will fall Tuesday into Wednesday. The ABQ metro could even see lighter showers as temps cool down mid to late week.