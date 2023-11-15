Warmer weather will continue to move into New Mexico through Thursday with spotty rain chances. A storm system will bring some rain and mountain snow to the state with colder temperatures early next week.

After another cloudy and foggy morning for parts of New Mexico, the sun has come back out and temperatures have warmed back above average across the state. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and will move across the state overnight. We could wake up to light rain across northwest New Mexico Thursday morning with snow up in the San Juan Mountains. Most of that will end before noon, with an isolated rain chance in central New Mexico too. Winds will be breezier Thursday afternoon, with the strongest winds in northeast New Mexico with gusts up to 40 mph from Raton to Las Vegas and south to Clines Corners.

A weak backdoor cold front will leave temperatures slightly cooler on Friday. High temperatures warm again on Saturday, but a weak storm system will cross the state. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in where we will see chances for rain and mountain snow, but as of right now those chances remain fairly low in southern New Mexico with the better chances in the northern half of the state. Cooler temperatures will move in Sunday with some rain and mountain snow potentially lingering around.

A strong backdoor cold front will move into New Mexico from the north on Monday. This will bring a sharp cool down early next week all across the state and windy weather on Monday. Little to no precipitation is expected with the front though. It will keep temperatures cooler into the middle of next week.