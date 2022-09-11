Finally some rain for the metro! It’s been a very dry weekend for the Rio Grande Valley as we’ve been in a bit of a rain hole. We’re seeing some storms from the Jemez make their way into Bernalillo and the Northeast Heights. Earlier Sunday, we had enough cloud cover to help stabilize the atmosphere. This helped to reduce storm chances significantly. Where it has rained this afternoon, we’ve seen another 1-2″ producing some more flash flooding conditions near burn scars. The storms will slowly end late this evening. Temperatures were quite cool today with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s for northeast NM. Albuquerque climbed to 80°, while the warmest temps were across the west with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll keep the moisture/mostly cloudy skies in place as we head into the workweek.

Monday will be fairly similar to Sunday with more scattered to widespread afternoon storms near the Continental Divide. Expect more locally heavy rainfall over the higher terrain and burn scars especially Calf Canyon. Highs will rebound nearly 5-8° or so, getting us closer to average. We’re still dealing with both remnants of Tropical Storm Kay moisture and lingering monsoon moisture, so storms will return Tuesday. Plan on widespread storm coverage with the RGV getting some heavier rainfall. Wednesday, our state will begin drying out from west to east, but we’ll still have enough moisture to provide some isolated storms east. Late this week, we dry out completely thanks to westerly winds. We’ll return to above average temps with highs approaching 90° in the metro by next weekend.