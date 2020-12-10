Rain, snow, and mix moves northeast into New Mexico Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain, mix, and snow is moving northeast into New Mexico for this morning’s commute. Heavy rain is coming down in southwest New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Mix is limited to the west mountains, and snow is possible along the I-40 corridor. Road conditions along and north of I-40 will become messier as this storm builds in by midday. There is a chance for light snow in the metro, early this morning, but scattered rain is expected during the day as temperatures warm above freezing.

Most spots across the state will see scattered rain showers today, and snow will be possible in western New Mexico, the Four Corners, and the northern mountains. For the northern mountains, precip will start as rain/mix around midday, and transition to snow by the afternoon and evening. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect starting this afternoon for all of the mountain ranges in northern/western New Mexico, the northwest highlands, and southern Colorado. The storm will last through Friday evening. Snow levels will drop tonight, allowing for heavier and more widespread snow accumulation in northern New Mexico. Albuquerque will be mostly dry Friday, with only a small chance for wintry mix/snow.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

(courtesy National Weather Service)