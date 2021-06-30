Rain lets up in Eddy County as showers move north

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Flood Warning continues for Eddy County this morning after 1 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area yesterday. Rain has ended there for the morning, which will help the water start to subside. The Metro, western New Mexico, and southern Colorado are dry this morning, but more heavy rain is moving north through the lower Rio Grande Valley, eastern NM, around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the northeast highlands.

This will keep slowly pushing north through the morning commute, so be sure to grab the rain gear again! Scattered showers and heavy downpours will continue through the day and night. Temperatures will be warmer, climbing around ten degrees from yesterday’s high temperatures.