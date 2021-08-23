Rain for parts of southwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air will move in on Tuesday limiting showers and storms to the southwest quadrant of the state. Wednesday looks similarly dry with just a spot shower chance for southern New Mexico. Moisture will return late week as a weather disturbance passes to our north setting up a more moist southerly flow.
