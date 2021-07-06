Rain continues Tuesday as afternoon brings more storms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are moving through the east plains this morning, bringing heavy rain, and flooding concerns to the arroyos and small streams. Avoid driving through any flooded roads during the morning commute. Showers are ending in far south-central New Mexico, and all of the rain should end by around 8 a.m.

We will see more widespread monsoon storms this afternoon and evening. They will start in the mountains and move south. One or two strong or severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands this afternoon and evening, with threats of damaging wind, hail, and flooding. The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley will see showers and storms around 6 p.m. and after.