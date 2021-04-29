Rain continues to fall in parts of New Mexico on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -The storm is still bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in southeast and south-central New Mexico this morning. The rain will continue in this area through the evening, with the heaviest rain in Eddy and Lea counties, and on and off rain for Lincoln, Chaves, and Otero counties.

The wind will pick up across the east and south, with northeasterly gusts up to around 35-40 mph. The rest of the state will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. The storm will move out completely by tomorrow, and high pressure arrives. The weather will be sunny, warmer, and calmer through Saturday.