NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected in the Four Corners near Farmington and southern Colorado.

Scattered showers will continue through the night in southeast NM, and most areas will dry out and warm up on Tuesday. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny, dry and warmer, thanks to high pressure over the west.