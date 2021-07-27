Rain continues, flash flood warnings for some across central NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will continue to stream into the state from the south and east over the next few days. The best storm shot will stay locked in over western sections of the state.
The overall storm crop will increase through the weekend and into next week with the east getting back into the shower mix.
