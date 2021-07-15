Rain continues across some parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure will set back up over New Mexico for the next few days. However, plenty of moisture will stay in place to support a nice crop of afternoon storms.
Forecast Continues Below
- Money: IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
- Weird: Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
- Crime: Man dead, FBI agent wounded following shooting in northeast Albuquerque
- Community: Why a New Mexico veterinarian is now writing children’s books
Over the weekend the high will migrate north allowing more moisture to begin next week.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.