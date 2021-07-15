Rain continues across some parts of the state

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man told police, again and again, he feared for his life. After those warning signs, he was found shot to death in his home. Now, more than three-and-a-half years later, the accused killer finally faced a trial. Gabriel Sanchez was found not guilty on Thursday for the 2017 murder of William Jimerson. However, some of what the victim's family calls crucial evidence leading up to the murder wasn't even discussed at trial.

"We all expected this verdict," John Jimerson, the victim's brother told KRQE News 13 shortly after the 'not guilty' verdict was read in a Rio Arriba County courtroom. "It's like going to a race and then when you get there they tie your legs together."