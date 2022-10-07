An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon.

More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as an upper level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.

Rain will once again continue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning for areas south of I-40. Similar to Saturday morning, Albuquerque should stay dry with a very isolated chance for rain. Winds will also be light, setting up for yet another Albuquerque box to develop. More storms will develop again by Sunday afternoon across the state. By Monday, drier air will begin to move in from the northwest and this will start a drying trend into next week. Storms will still be likely along and south of I-40 on Monday, but rain chances diminish into the middle of the week with only a few spotty chances for rain. Temperatures will warm by the middle of next week, but remain cooler than average statewide.