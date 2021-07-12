Rain coming to northwestern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Increasing rain chances are in store for northwestern New Mexico this week, a part of the state that has missed out on a lot of the monsoon moisture. Another round of afternoon storms will develop this afternoon across the western and northern mountains, and move south into the lower elevations through the evening. A couple of strong to severe storms will be possible from western to central New Mexico. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall leading to flooding are the biggest hazards.

High pressure will be nudged farther west over southern California Tuesday, while a weak upper-level disturbance will move into the Four Corners. This will provide lift to bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to the Four Corners. This will continue into Wednesday.

Rain chances shift once again by the end of the week. high pressure will push back east, drying out the Four Corners once again. Low-level moisture will continue to stick around the rest of the state though, keeping daily afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances around into the weekend.