Rain chances this week across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A series of storms will make for a wet week across the state. The first storm is over New New Mexico right now and will lead to scattered showers through Tuesday. The second storm will move in Thursday with widespread rain that will last through Friday.
