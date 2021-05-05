Rain chances return late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chances for rain return to the forecast for some to end to the week.

Warmer and drier weather settles in across New Mexico today thanks to northwesterly flow. A backdoor cold front will bring in some better moisture overnight to areas east of the Continental Divide. Afternoon storms fire up over Chihuahua, Mexico on Thursday, and southerly winds will bring this moisture into New Mexico by Thursday night.

The added moisture across the state will produce isolated afternoon showers and storms for areas east of the Continental Divide Friday afternoon. Saturday will be warm and dry again, but another weak storm system moves across the state on Sunday and Monday and that will bring back rain and storm chances for some.