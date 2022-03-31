Another chance at rain will continue through Friday afternoon for parts of northern New Mexico. Temperatures will keep warming through the weekend.

A weak upper level disturbance is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, producing scattered showers that are nearing the Rio Grande Valley this evening. Unfortunately, the air at the surface has really dried out since yesterday, and most of the rain is evaporating before it reaches the ground. Nonetheless, a scattered chance for light rain will continue in central New Mexico through this evening.

Temperatures were warmer today across the entire state as a ridge of high pressure briefly built in. Temperatures will continue to climb into Friday, even as yet another weak upper level disturbance crosses along the New Mexico/Colorado state line. This will bring a chance for rain to northwestern parts of the state overnight, and scattered showers to northeastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Warmer and drier weather will return statewide this weekend as high temperatures climb above-average. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny this weekend too, with light to breezy winds. A cold front will begin to move into northeastern New Mexico late on Sunday and bring us chances for scattered showers on Monday as another weak upper level storm system moves in.

Temperatures rebound quickly on Tuesday though as a typical spring day returns with much warmer temperatures, but strong winds will pick up all across the state. Quieter, but still windy, weather looks to continue through the middle of next week.