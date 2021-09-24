Rain chances increasing this weekend

Rain chances will be on the increase this weekend, especially for areas along and west of I-25. An active pattern is shaping up that looks to keep rain chances around through at least the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta.

Isolated rain and storms across southern New Mexico will taper off after sunset. Moisture will be pushing northward overnight, bringing more cloud cover to the I-40 corridor and areas south. A better chance for scattered storms is likely for areas along and west of I-25 Saturday and Sunday afternoon as moisture continues to be pumped into the state.

An area of low pressure that’s sitting over Southern California and the Baja California. This is what is drawing up the moisture. The low will move over New Mexico early next week, keeping a chance for isolated rain and storms around. Another low will follow in its footsteps though, stalling out over the same area of southwestern U.S. and drawing up moisture into New Mexico by late next week. This will keep an active pattern of weather around with better chances for rain and storms statewide late next week and potentially into the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta.