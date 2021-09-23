Rain chances increase into next week for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a recent dry spell, rain chances return to parts of New Mexico Thursday. Moisture will continue to increase into the state early next week as rain chances increase too.

High temperatures will continue to stay above average for this time of year through the weekend, but we are starting to see an increase in moisture in the state. Clouds have returned to western and central parts of New Mexico where a couple of spotty showers will be possible Thursday and Friday.

The best chance for any measurable rainfall will be in southwestern New Mexico, while into the central part of the state, dry air will likely cause the rain to evaporate before it reaches the ground. A better surge of moisture will begin to push in this weekend as an upper-level low sits over southern California. This low will move over New Mexico early next week, increasing chances for rain across parts of the state.

