NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms have popped up in the mountain terrain this afternoon, with drier, sunny conditions in the valley and low elevations. Storms in the western mountains will stay over the high terrain, leaving the Four Corners drier than Monday. Storms in the northern mountains will move east/southeast into the east plains and northeast highlands. The Metro and Rio Grande Valley may see one or two isolated showers or weak storms during the evening. Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon, with mostly calm winds, aside from some stronger gusts from nearby showers or storms.

We will see an uptick in moisture and therefore, storm coverage on Wednesday through Friday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will cross the state from southwest to northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be drier in southern NM, but widespread, heavy rain will continue in northeast NM as a backdoor cold front moves into the state.