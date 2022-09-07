Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state.

Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.

Cloud cover from the hurricane will make it as far north as I-40 tonight and for Thursday. Everywhere though will continue to see dry weather again Thursday afternoon. Record heat will still be possible though around the Four Corners.

Changes begin Friday as some upper level moisture moves into northern New Mexico, sparking off a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly over the northern mountains. A cold front will push south across the state Friday and Saturday, and this will also help bring more showers and thunderstorms into the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Saturday will bring the chance of heavy rain to the northern mountains, but as better moisture moves south of Sunday, storm chances will also move south, bringing a better chance for storms to Albuquerque Sunday afternoon.

Southerly, monsoon flow will also begin to return this weekend. This will help return daily chances for showers and storms to parts of the state through the middle of next week.