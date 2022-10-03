An active pattern will keep daily chances for rain and thunderstorms around for most of New Mexico this week. Rain and wind will potentially put a damper on the rest of Balloon Fiesta.

Moisture has been streaming back into New Mexico Sunday and Monday, evident by the increasing rain coverage across the state. This active pattern is going to continue through at least Friday. A cold front will push south across New Mexico Tuesday, increasing lift and increasing rain chances across the state. Heavy rain will be possible for some areas with widespread chances for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be cooling off behind the front, leaving temperatures below average for the remainder of the week.

By Wednesday, an upper level low pressure system will move over the state and hover overhead into the end of the week. This will also increase the amount of lift across the state, bringing more widespread, slow moving showers and storms. With the cold front and upper level low, showers will even continue in the overnight into the morning hours. Snow is likely too above 10,000′ in the northern mountains and southern Colorado.

This is a tricky forecast for Balloon Fiesta. Most mornings this week will feature isolated showers. Winds will be light, but showers can make it windier. In the evenings, rain chances will continue. It will be a day-by-day basis on whether Fiesta activities will happen.

Our active weather continues into the weekend with the previously mentioned low pressure moving to our southwest and drawing up more moisture into New Mexico. Storm chances will continue, but the coverage of the rain and timing is still in question. Rain could once again impact Balloon Fiesta this weekend.