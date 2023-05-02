Storms are wrapping up across New Mexico Tuesday night. Rain chances return again Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Showers and storms are tapering off from across New Mexico tonight after bringing measurable rainfall to some this afternoon and evening. Another round of isolated storms will develop Wednesday afternoon across eastern and northern New Mexico, but storms will be fewer than what we’ve seen today. A surge of upper-level moisture will bring more rain showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning to parts of New Mexico. There has been a lot of uncertainty though with where exactly we’ll see rain showers overnight.

Rain will wrap up by noon on Thursday as southwesterly winds pick up and bring in much drier air into the state. This will begin the change in our weather pattern that will last the next several days. Beginning Thursday afternoon, every day through early next week will see breezy to windy weather in the afternoon with high temperatures hovering near and slightly above average for this time of year.