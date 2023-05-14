Scattered rain and thunderstorms chances will continue across New Mexico as an unsettled weather pattern sticks around. An uptick in thunderstorms is likely for the second half of this upcoming week.

Showers and thunderstorms once again developed Sunday afternoon across New Mexico. Albuquerque finally picked up measurable rainfall for the first time in 48 days. Isolated rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and taper off overnight. A gusty east canyon wind will develop late Sunday evening with gusts up to 40 mph but die down overnight as well.

Our active weather pattern continues for the next several days. Rain and storm chances will remain isolated through the middle of this upcoming week, with the best chance for storms across the higher elevations and surrounding areas. Temperatures will also be warmer to start the week.

Another surge of moisture will arrive in the state on Wednesday. This will increase storms’ chances statewide Wednesday.