Spotty showers and sprinkles are moving north throughout New Mexico Tuesday morning. Most of the rain will dissipate throughout the morning commute. Midday is looking driest, with partly cloudy skies. Stormier weather is expected this afternoon through tonight, as a Fall storm moves toward the state. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in central and northern NM, while areas south of I-40 will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance of a couple of severe storms in southern NM, with damaging wind and hail, during the afternoon through tonight. Temperatures will stay cooler today, thanks to the clouds and moisture.

Wednesday morning will start off dry and partly cloudy. A cold front will move through the state, dropping temperatures even more for Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in central NM and eastern NM during the afternoon and evening.