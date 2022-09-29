Drier air limits rain from developing across New Mexico through Friday. Moisture begins returning this weekend with more active weather on the way next week.

Much drier air has moved into New Mexico today. This has stopped rain from developing across almost the entire state. A few isolated showers developed along the Colorado state line. This dry weather will stick around into Friday, but cloud cover will continue to increase from the southwest; a sign of increasing upper level moisture into the state.

The increase in upper level moisture Friday will combine with an upper level disturbance that will pass north of the state this weekend. This will bring isolated rain and thunderstorm chances Saturday and Sunday afternoon, mainly around the Four Corners and northern and western New Mexico. An isolated rain chance may be possible in Albuquerque Saturday afternoon, and there is a very small chance for an isolated storm Sunday afternoon. For Balloon Fiesta, winds in the morning both Saturday and Sunday should allow for a successful Mass Ascension. While gusty winds in the evening could put a damper on some of those events, but winds should taper off around sunset.

Next week will be much more active. Another surge of moisture will move into New Mexico by Tuesday, along with another upper level disturbance. These will combine with a backdoor cold front in the middle of the week to bring daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms across a large area of the state through the end of next week. Something to keep an eye on for Balloon Fiesta. There will still be windows in the morning next week where balloons will be able to fly.