Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving east through southern New Mexico Thursday morning. Most rain will continue through the southeast plains during the morning commute, not coming to a complete end until late morning/midday.

Skies are clearing out west, and drier air will arrive in that part of the state today, but there will be just enough moisture for isolated storms to develop early to mid-afternoon in the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley, and the east plains. One or two storms in the east plains may be severe, with damaging wind and hail. Storms will end early in the evening in central New Mexico, but storms in the eastern plains will continue past sunset.

Winds will be breezy today, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, and higher gusts over the western high terrain, and over the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Temperatures will be near normal for most of the state, with more sunshine than Wednesday.