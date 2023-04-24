An upper level low pressure system will bring scattered rain and mountain snow to New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday. A couple cold fronts will bring cooler air in by the middle of the week.

Scattered showers and storms are coming to an end tonight. Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon across the state, with the strongest winds along and west of I-25. Winds here could gust up to 50 mph. This will bring a high fire danger to western and southern New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will again develop Tuesday afternoon. A couple severe thunderstorms will be possible in the northeastern part of the state.

A cold front will sweep across the state Tuesday evening, followed by a backdoor cold front in eastern New Mexico Tuesday night. The backdoor front will bring snow to the northern mountains and the Raton Pass, with light snow all the way down to the lower elevations along I-25 and the Rio Grande Valley in northern New Mexico. There may be some slick roads along mountain passes Wednesday morning. Rain showers will also return to parts of eastern New Mexico Wednesday as the cold front leaves us with cooler temperatures.

Temperatures quickly rebound statewide by Thursday afternoon. Another backdoor front will begin pushing into the state Friday, bringing colder temperatures northeast Friday afternoon. This front will once again bring back rain chances to the eastern half of the state. Widespread freezing temperatures are possible Saturday morning. Warmer weather returns for the weekend with highs well above average by next Monday.