NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty rain showers continue to move through eastern New Mexico, but with a lack of moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere, not much rain is making it to the ground. Shower chances will end by mid-afternoon, and skies will be mostly sunny through the evening.

Wind is very gusty across the state, especially in eastern New Mexico. Wind gusts up to 50-55 mph will be possible in northeast and southeast New Mexico through this evening. Wind advisories are in effect as wind damage and power outages will remain possible. Areas west of the central mountain chain are not seeing as high of winds, only around 15-25 mph through the afternoon.

Quieter weather arrives Tuesday, as high pressure arrives over the state. Skies will be clear and dry, winds light and temperatures warmer. Another storm arrives on Thursday, bringing more wind, rain/snow chances and the next cold front.