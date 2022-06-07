Isolated thunderstorms will continue this evening in northeastern New Mexico. Storm chances will move farther west on Wednesday afternoon, including a chance for an isolated shower in Albuquerque.

Another chance for storms will return Wednesday afternoon, but with chances for rain farther west. Another backdoor cold front will push moisture to the continental divide by Wednesday afternoon. This front will spark isolated showers and thunderstorms from the continental divide to the Rio Grande Valley. Storms will also develop across the peaks of the central mountain chain to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. These storms will move into eastern New Mexico in the evening. A couple storms could be strong in the eastern part of the state.

Drier air will return to central New Mexico Thursday afternoon, while another chance for isolated storms will be possible in the eastern half of the state. High pressure will begin to build over New Mexico by Friday, continuing to limit the chance for afternoon showers and storms. The area of high pressure will also bring the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year with record and near-record high temperatures beginning Friday through the weekend.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected early next week, but expect the heat to remain around for a few more days.