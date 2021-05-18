Rain and storm chances continue Tuesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another round of scattered showers and storms in store this afternoon across parts of New Mexico.

Wrap-around moisture from a slow-moving storm system that is moving out of New Mexico is bringing more rain and thunderstorm chances across the state today. These rain chances will linger in eastern New Mexico through early Wednesday morning. Another round of afternoon showers and storms pop up in western New Mexico Wednesday and move into eastern New Mexico by the evening.

Thursday will be the quietest day of the week with a break between storm systems. Another storm approaches the state Friday, bringing back rain and storm chances across central and eastern New Mexico. These rain and storm chances increase Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with a couple strong to severe storms possible.