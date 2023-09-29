Scattered showers and storms will develop this weekend across parts of New Mexico with locally heavy rainfall possible. It will feel a lot more like fall with much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.

Showers and storms developed across southeast New Mexico, especially east of the Sacramento Mountains. These storms have mostly ended tonight, but there are still a few lingering showers and storms in southern New Mexico.

Drier weather will return to start the day Saturday, but more showers and thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon. Areas along and east of the Continental Divide will see the best chance for storms tomorrow, which could bring locally heavy rainfall. A line of heavier rainfall may develop from the Sacramento Mountains to east-central parts of New Mexico into the northeast part of the state. Some forecast models have this band of rain dropping over 1″ of rain in those areas. The rain will stick around into early Sunday morning.

Storms will redevelop again Sunday and Monday afternoons farther east and north compared to Saturday. Windy weather will return to the state too through Monday, with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts possible.

Drier weather and calmer winds will settle in starting Tuesday as a Pacific and backdoor cold front will push through the state into Wednesday. These will bring some of the coolest weather we have seen in months, even the first freeze of the season to parts of New Mexico.