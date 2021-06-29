Rain and storm chances continue this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon rain and storms will continue all week long and into the holiday weekend.

A large area of light to moderate rain is falling across New Mexico. Rain will continue across the state through tonight. Another record cold afternoon is on the way across many locations too. We hang onto the moisture into Wednesday, but the upper-level dynamics are not quite as favorable. Regardless, scattered showers and storms will still be likely tomorrow, just not the coverage we are seeing today.

We dry out slightly on Thursday, which looks to be the quietest day this week as high pressure moves into the state. Starting Friday, rain chances will become more convective, meaning we will be seeing more thunderstorms than light rainfall. This pattern continues into the Fourth of July weekend with a modified monsoon pattern setting up.

