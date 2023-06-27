Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler by the end of the week.

Once again, a band of scattered showers and storms set up from southwest New Mexico into the northern half of the state. These showers and storms are coming to an end tonight, but brought a downpours, dangerous lightning and strong wind gusts to parts of the state today.

Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday and Thursday. These storms will once again be capable of dangerous lightning (which could spark wildfires), 50-55 mph wind gusts and areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will also be a degree or two cooler heading into the end of the week.

The driest days for a majority of the state will be Friday and Saturday. However, storms will be possible in northeast New Mexico Friday as a backdoor cold front begins to move in. This front will push south through Saturday, finally bringing an end to the triple-digit heat in southeast New Mexico this weekend.

The front will also bring scattered storms across the eastern half of the state this weekend. Afternoon storms will be possible as far west as the Rio Grande Valley early next week. This will include an isolated storm chances on the Fourth of July as well.