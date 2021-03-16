Rain and snow to spread into northeast New Mexico Tuesday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and snow showers are moving into western New Mexico with our next winter storm. The rain and snow will make it into the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains during the afternoon and evening, and eventually, rain and snow will spread into northeast New Mexico by the late evening and overnight. Temperatures will be above freezing today so snow will be limited to the mountains, but as temperatures drop overnight, snow will intensify in northern New Mexico.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches are in effect through tonight for the northern mountains, and far northeast highlands, including Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Union County. Heavy snow is expected in these areas, along with very strong wind, which could cause blizzard-like conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

The wind will be gusty across the state as the cold front moves west to east, but the wind will be a big story for southern and eastern NM. Gusts up to 60-65 mph will be possible through the day for south central NM. High wind warnings will be in effect, along with blowing dust advisories, which could cause difficult driving conditions. Winds will gust to around 35-40 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley.

The system will continue to drop snow, rain and bring strong wind to eastern NM through the Wednesday morning commute, but the system will move out by around noon. A few lingering snow/mix showers will be possible in the northern mountains on Wednesday afternoon.