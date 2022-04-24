NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light snow will fall across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains tonight and along with parts of I-25 in northern New Mexico. Warmer weather returns by the middle of this week.

Cooler air has stayed in New Mexico today, especially in the eastern half of the state where a cold front is backing up to the central mountain chain. A weak upper-level disturbance will clip northern New Mexico tonight, bringing light snow to northern parts of the state. Slightly heavier snow will fall along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains due to upslope flow with the cold front. The cold front will also push west overnight, bringing a cool start to Monday statewide, and near to below-average temperatures in the afternoon.

Tuesday will start to see breezier conditions return to the state, but also much warmer weather too. Southerly winds will begin to draw in an increase in Gulf of Mexico moisture. This will continue into Wednesday morning, but southwesterly winds begin to push it out with drier air. This will create a few isolated showers and storms in eastern New Mexico, along with the northern mountains. However, in northern New Mexico, lightning could be a big factor for fires. Some virga will be possible in central New Mexico Wednesday too.

Into the end of this upcoming week, warmer weather will continue to move in. Unfortunately, we will see strong winds return again Friday afternoon which could again heighten the fire danger. They will not be as strong as last week, but the winds will once again be coming with dry conditions.