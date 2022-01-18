Rain and snow showers possible through mid-week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next storm will move into New Mexico today, bringing gusty winds, warmer temperatures, and the chance for light rain and snow showers. The wind will be gustiest across eastern NM, where wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and westerly wind gusts will reach 40-55 mph. Temperatures will climb with the help of downslope warming, topping out in the 60s and 70s. With the dry air, warm temperatures, and strong winds there will be high fire danger today in Eddy and Lea counties.

Spot rain showers and light flurries in the high terrain will be possible in the west mountains today, with more widespread showers arriving during the evening and overnight for areas west of I-25. Showers dissipate in central NM, leaving the east side of the state dry. Wednesday morning will be dry, but the backdoor cold front will arrive in eastern NM throughout the day.

This will bring a chance for northern mountain snow showers and low elevation rain showers during the afternoon and night, with a chance for light snow in the east plains through Thursday morning. Rain accumulation will be light, less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation is expected. Snow showers will also be very light, with a few inches in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains, but lower elevations will only see a dusting to an inch or so.