Spring-like weather continues through Tuesday. Another storm will bring more rain, snow and wind to New Mexico later this week.

Scattered rain and snow showers passing across parts of New Mexico tonight will taper off through the early Tuesday morning. We have one more relatively mild and quiet day on tap Tuesday before a very active pattern continues Wednesday.

Our next storm system will arrive Wednesday and will begin a very active several days of weather. Winds will pick up across the eastern New Mexico and will bring an elevated fire danger. Meanwhile, rain and mountain snow will begin pushing into the western part of the state, making it to the central mountains. Rain and mountain snow will continue through Thursday morning when a backdoor cold front will start pushing through eastern New Mexico. This front will bring moderate snow to the northeastern part of the state, along with the east slopes of the central mountains through Thursday night. There will even be a chance for snow early Friday morning in the Albuquerque metro.

There will be a lull in activity Friday afternoon for areas outside of the mountains, but another storm is on the way this weekend. This weekend’s storm has the potential to bring more widespread rain and snow across New Mexico, especially across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will also be colder with this weekend’s storm. Snow levels may even drop to valley floors in the overnight hours through early next week, bringing more chances of snow to areas like Albuquerque.