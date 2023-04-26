Warmer weather returns Thursday across New Mexico. Another storm will bring back rain and snow Friday.

The backside of a storm system continues to bring light rain and snow to northern and northeastern parts of New Mexico on Wednesday.

Temperatures are cooler all across the state today.

Rain and snow will be wrapping up tonight and the breezy weather today will be dying down. It will be a cold start to the day on Thursday again, but much warmer and quieter weather will return by the afternoon.

Another storm will be diving into New Mexico Friday. This storm will send a powerful cold front through the state, dropping temperatures statewide by Friday afternoon. This storm will also bring with it chances for rain and snow to central, northern, and eastern New Mexico.

Snow will even be possible as far south as the East Mountains. The northeastern part of the state and even the upper Rio Grande Valley could see light snowfall with this storm Friday morning.

Saturday morning will be cold across the state but dry. A warming trend quickly begins Saturday afternoon that will continue into early next week with much warmer weather returning.