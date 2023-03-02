Our winter storm is currently moving through the state this evening, packing rain, snow, wind, and colder temps. The ABQ metro saw some rain and snow showers along with some snow pellets mixed in! All this moisture is now moving southeast of the Rio Grande Valley this evening. Roads will still be wet for the commute so allow extra time driving, especially northbound on I-25 where it’s still snowing in Las Vegas. Parts of the San Juan Mountains collected a fresh 6-10″ of snow. Lesser But these showers will quickly move east tonight will drier weather arriving. Grab those winter coats tonight! Wind advisories continue through tonight for southern NM with very windy conditions. Carlsbad had a peak wind gust of 71 mph this afternoon.

Friday begins dry and cold, but will rebound into the lower 50s under sunny skies for Albuquerque. Eastern NM warms up into the middle 60s thanks to stronger westerly winds again. So the cold won’t last too long. Finally warmer and quieter weather arrives for the weekend and beyond as a ridge of high pressure keeps the storms away. Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with high temps soaring into the upper 60s for the ABQ metro! Western NM will hit the middle to upper 50s, but Roswell and southeastern NM could even break 80° with downsloping wind gusts east of the mountains.