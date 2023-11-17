Moisture continues to stream across southern New Mexico in the form of cloud coverage, with a few clouds sticking around down south this afternoon. Even with clouds south and highs a degree or two cooler than yesterday north, temperatures today will be 5-15° above average. Get out today if you want to enjoy the great outdoors before a storm arrives this weekend.

An ample wave of moisture will arrive Saturday, bringing rain across the northern and central parts of the state and snow to the Northern Mountains. Precipitation will move from west to east throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening hours before pushing into Texas overnight. For most of the later morning and into the evening hours, at least some part of the state will be feeling precipitation before drier air arrives overnight Saturday and into early Sunday.

There will be a break in the precipitation from Sunday morning through the early afternoon. By later Sunday afternoon a second wave of ample moisture will arrive along with a punch of cold air. The colder temperatures mixed with moisture will allow for more widespread snow across the highest elevations across the state overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning. Low elevations may see a few flurries as temperatures cool, but accumulations are only expected in the higher elevations.

As the secondary wave of moisture moves in, it will send a backdoor front across the state into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, windy conditions are expected across New Mexico especially east with gusts 30-50 mph. Much cooler temperatures will arrive Monday afternoon, with highs 5-15° below average. Rain and snow are possible north/east early Monday before drier air pushes across the state from the west into Monday afternoon and evening. Gradually warming temperatures with drier and sunnier conditions into mid next week.