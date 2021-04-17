Rain and snow moving in Saturday night

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing a band of both rain and snow showers move in across west-central New Mexico this evening. It’ll continue making its way across the central mountains with some snow accumulation in spots over 6,000 ft. The northern mountains will pick up 2-4″ of snow overnight as winter weather advisories are in place.

A weak area of low pressure sinks south through Sunday, wrapping around moisture across the southern part of the state. Along with scattered showers and higher wind gusts, expect very cool temperatures for mid April. It’ll feel more like late February around here!

We’ll warm-up Monday with sunny skies, but another front is on the way across northeastern New Mexico Tuesday morning. We’ll keep the cooler temps and breezes alive especially along the eastern tier of the state.